Leggett & Platt (LEG) Breaks Through Support at $30.48

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $31.41 today and has reached the first level of support at $30.48. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $28.51 and $25.61.

In the past 52 weeks, Leggett & Platt share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $29.45 and a high of $55.35 and are now at $32.44. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

There is potential upside of 62.5% for shares of Leggett & Platt based on a current price of $32.44 and an average consensus analyst price target of $52.71. The stock should run into initial resistance at its 200-day moving average (MA) of $43.68 and subsequent resistance at its 50-day MA of $45.58.

