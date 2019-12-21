Leggett & Platt has the Lowest EPS Growth in the Home Furnishings Industry (LEG, BSET, MHK, TPX, LZB)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Leggett & Platt ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 435.8%. Following is Bassett Furn with a EPS growth of 2,580.6%. Mohawk Inds ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 3,240.9%.

Tempur Sealy Int follows with a EPS growth of 3,790.1%, and La-Z-Boy Inc rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 4,342.3%.

