Leggett & Platt is Among the Companies in the Home Furnishings Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (LEG, LZB, MHK, ETH, TPX)

Below are the three companies in the Home Furnishings industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Leggett & Platt ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. La-Z-Boy Inc is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.01. Mohawk Inds ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

Ethan Allen follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.01, and Tempur Sealy Int rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.01.

