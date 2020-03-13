Lee Enterprises, Inc. has the Lowest Sales per Share in the Publishing Industry (LEE, NYT, NWS, NWSA, NEWM)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a sales per share of $9.50. New York Times-A is next with a sales per share of $10.40. News Corp-Cl B ranks third lowest with a sales per share of $14.44.

News Corp-Cl A follows with a sales per share of $14.44, and New Media Invest rounds out the bottom five with a sales per share of $25.97.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of New Media Invest on August 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $9.00. Since that call, shares of New Media Invest have fallen 29.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.