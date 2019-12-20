Lee Enterprises, Inc. is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Lowest P/E Ratio (LEE, GCI, MDP, NEWM, SCHL)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the lowest price to earnings (P/E) ratios. P/E is an important valuation tool when comparing companies in the same industry. A higher P/E ratio means that investors are paying more for each unit of net income, so the stock is more expensive compared to one with a lower P/E ratio.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks lowest with a a P/E ratio of 2.85. Gannett Co Inc is next with a a P/E ratio of 6.10. Meredith Corp ranks third lowest with a a P/E ratio of 12.68.

New Media Invest follows with a a P/E ratio of 15.19, and Scholastic Corp rounds out the bottom five with a a P/E ratio of 27.47.

