Lee Enterprises, Inc. is Among the Companies in the Publishing Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (LEE, NEWM, MDP, GCI, NYT)

Below are the three companies in the Publishing industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

Lee Enterprises, Inc. ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 81.30. New Media Invest is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 28.04. Meredith Corp ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 25.58.

Gannett Co Inc follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 13.81, and New York Times-A rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 11.92.

