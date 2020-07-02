Lear Corp has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (LEA, CPS, TEN, VC, STRT)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Lear Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.34. Following is Cooper-Standard with a FCF per share of $7.12. Tenneco Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.45.

Visteon Corp follows with a FCF per share of $3.73, and Strattec Sec rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.40.

