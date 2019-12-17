Lear Corp has the Best Relative Performance in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry (LEA , GNTX , TEN , AXL , DAN )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA ) ranks first with a gain of 8.27%; Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX ) ranks second with a gain of 3.17%; and Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN ) ranks third with a gain of 2.45%.

Amer Axle & Mfg (NYSE:AXL ) follows with a gain of 2.18% and Dana Inc (NYSE:DAN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.95%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Dana Inc on October 21st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $15.84. Since that recommendation, shares of Dana Inc have risen 16.4%. We continue to monitor Dana Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.