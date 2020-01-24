Lear Corp Falls 2.56% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Lear Corp (NYSE:LEA) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $132.90 to a high of $136.96. Yesterday, the shares fell 2.6%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $133.19 on volume of 176,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lear Corp on December 11th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $125.79. Since that recommendation, shares of Lear Corp have risen 8.9%. We continue to monitor LEA for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

Over the past year, Lear Corp has traded in a range of $105.10 to $160.00 and is now at $135.30, 29% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.