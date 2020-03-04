Lear Corp is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales per Share (LEA, CPS, TEN, STRT, TOWR)

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest sales per share. Sales per share is a valuable metric in comparing relative value for companies in the same industry.

Lear Corp ranks highest with a sales per share of $312.45. Cooper-Standard is next with a sales per share of $206.40. Tenneco Inc ranks third highest with a sales per share of $183.39.

Strattec Sec follows with a sales per share of $132.48, and Tower Internatio rounds out the top five with a sales per share of $100.04.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Strattec Sec on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.13. Since that call, shares of Strattec Sec have fallen 35.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.