Lear Corp is Among the Companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (LEA, CPS, TEN, VC, STRT)

Written on Tue, 01/07/2020 - 2:25am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Auto Parts & Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Lear Corp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $17.34. Cooper-Standard is next with a FCF per share of $7.12. Tenneco Inc ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $4.45.

Visteon Corp follows with a FCF per share of $3.73, and Strattec Sec rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $3.40.

Ticker(s): LEA CPS TEN VC STRT

