Lazard Ltd-Cl A Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 1.13%

Lazard Ltd-Cl A (NYSE:LAZ) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $42.97 to a high of $43.38. Yesterday, the shares fell 1.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $43.05 on volume of 90,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lazard Ltd-Cl A have traded between a low of $31.07 and a high of $44.95 and are now at $42.99, which is 38% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.7% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lazard Ltd-Cl A and will alert subscribers who have LAZ in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.