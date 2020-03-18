Lawson Products has the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry (LAWS, UNVR, FAST, KAMN, HDS)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Lawson Products ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.66. Univar Inc is next with a FCF per share of $1.40. Fastenal Co ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $1.61.

Kaman Corp follows with a FCF per share of $1.89, and Hd Supply Holdin rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $2.12.

