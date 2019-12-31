Lawson Products is Among the Companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors Industry With the Highest PEG Ratio (LAWS, DXPE, BECN, KAMN, GWW)

Below are the three companies in the Trading Companies & Distributors industry with the highest price to earnings to growth (PEG) ratios. PEG is valuable in assessing the tradeoff between the price of a stock and expected growth. Generally, the lower the PEG, the better.

Lawson Products ranks highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.04. Dxp Enterprises is next with a a PEG ratio of 0.02. Beacon Roofing S ranks third highest with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

Kaman Corp follows with a a PEG ratio of 0.02, and Ww Grainger Inc rounds out the top five with a a PEG ratio of 0.02.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Ww Grainger Inc on September 9th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $282.99. Since that recommendation, shares of Ww Grainger Inc have risen 19.2%. We continue to monitor Ww Grainger Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.