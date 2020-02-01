Las Vegas Sands Rises 2.39% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $69.79 to a high of $70.49. Yesterday, the shares gained 2.4%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.34 on volume of 2.1 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Las Vegas Sands share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $70.49 and a 52-week low of $50.89 and are now trading 39% above that low price at $70.65 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

