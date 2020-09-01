Las Vegas Sands Rises 1.02% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $71.03 to a high of $71.72. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.0%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $70.15 on volume of 1.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Las Vegas Sands have traded between a low of $51.16 and a high of $71.72 and are now at $71.40, which is 40% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Las Vegas Sands on October 24th, 2019 as our proprietary SmarTrend analytics indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $60.67. Since that recommendation, shares of Las Vegas Sands have risen 16.7%. We continue to monitor LVS for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.