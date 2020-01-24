Lannett Co Inc Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 6.12%

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $9.17 to a high of $10.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 6.1%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $9.33 on volume of 559,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, Lannett Co Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.16 and a high of $15.52 and are now at $9.20, 78% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lannett Co Inc on October 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.80. Since that call, shares of Lannett Co Inc have fallen 9.3%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.