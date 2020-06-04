Lannett Co Inc is Among the Companies in the Pharmaceuticals Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LCI , JNJ , PRGO , COLL , PFE )

We looked at the Pharmaceuticals industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lannett Co Inc (NYSE:LCI ) ranks first with a gain of 6.49%; Johnson&Johnson (NYSE:JNJ ) ranks second with a gain of 3.90%; and Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO ) ranks third with a gain of 3.64%.

Collegium Pharma (NASDAQ:COLL ) follows with a gain of 3.07% and Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 2.34%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lannett Co Inc on October 14th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $10.80. Since that call, shares of Lannett Co Inc have fallen 34.6%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.