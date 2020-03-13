Landstar System has the Best Relative Performance in the Trucking Industry (LSTR , HTLD , KNX , SAIA , WERN )

Below are the top five companies in the Trucking industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR ) ranks first with a loss of 2.86%; Heartland Expres (NASDAQ:HTLD ) ranks second with a loss of 5.23%; and Knight Transport (NYSE:KNX ) ranks third with a loss of 5.93%.

Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA ) follows with a loss of 5.98% and Werner Ent (NASDAQ:WERN ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 6.61%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Landstar System on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $112.10. Since that call, shares of Landstar System have fallen 14.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.