Landstar System is Among the Companies in the Trucking Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (LSTR, RRTS, JBHT, CAR, HTZ)
Below are the three companies in the Trucking industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Landstar System ranks highest with a an RPE of $3.1 million. Roadrunner Trans is next with a an RPE of $448,000. Hunt (Jb) Trans ranks third highest with a an RPE of $304,000.
Avis Budget Grou follows with a an RPE of $290,000, and Hertz Global Hol rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $242,000.
