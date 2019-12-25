Lands' End Inc has the Lowest Earnings Yield in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LE, AMZN, NFLX, TRIP, EXPE)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest earnings yields. Earnings yield is useful to compare the relative benefit of owning a stock vs. owning other yield assets such as bonds. If the earnings yield is higher, stocks may be considered undervalued.

Lands' End Inc ranks lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.2%. Following is Amazon.Com Inc with a an earnings yield of 0.4%. Netflix Inc ranks third lowest with a an earnings yield of 0.5%.

Tripadvisor Inc follows with a an earnings yield of 1.2%, and Expedia Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an earnings yield of 1.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lands' End Inc on December 3rd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $13.26. Since that recommendation, shares of Lands' End Inc have risen 34.4%. We continue to monitor Lands' End Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.