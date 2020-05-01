Lands' End Inc has the Lowest Beta in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail Industry (LE, SFLY, GAIA, FTD, PETS)

Below are the three companies in the Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Lands' End Inc ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.1. Shutterfly Inc is next with a a beta of 0.5. Gaia Inc ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Ftd Cos Inc follows with a a beta of 0.8, and Petmed Express rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.8.

