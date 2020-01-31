Lancaster Colony has the Lowest Sales Growth in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry (LANC, HSY, THS, TSN, POST)

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest sales growth.

Lancaster Colony ranks lowest with a sales growth of 90.1%. Hershey Co/The is next with a sales growth of 101.1%. Treehouse Foods ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 213.8%.

Tyson Foods-A follows with a sales growth of 373.9%, and Post Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 395.9%.

