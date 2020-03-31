MySmarTrend
Lancaster Colony is Among the Companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats Industry With the Lowest Sales Growth (LANC, HSY, THS, TSN, POST)

Written on Tue, 03/31/2020 - 12:38am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Packaged Foods & Meats industry with the lowest sales growth.

Lancaster Colony ranks lowest with a sales growth of 90.1%. Hershey Co/The is next with a sales growth of 101.1%. Treehouse Foods ranks third lowest with a sales growth of 213.8%.

Tyson Foods-A follows with a sales growth of 373.9%, and Post Holdings In rounds out the bottom five with a sales growth of 395.9%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Post Holdings In on January 29th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $105.42. Since that call, shares of Post Holdings In have fallen 27.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

