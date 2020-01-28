Lamar Advertis-A Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.14%

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $93.93 to a high of $94.91. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.1%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $94.43 on volume of 71,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have traded between a low of $72.32 and a high of $94.68 and are now at $93.93, which is 30% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.8% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.2%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lamar Advertis-A and will alert subscribers who have LAMR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.