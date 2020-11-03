Lamar Advertis-A Falls 7.75% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Rebound

Lamar Advertis-A (NASDAQ:LAMR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $68.47 to a high of $73.82. Yesterday, the shares fell 7.7%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $69.35 on volume of 251,000 shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

Lamar Advertis-A share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $96.82 and the current low of $68.47 and are currently at $69.16 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.1% lower and 0.8% lower over the past week, respectively.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lamar Advertis-A on February 24th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $91.87. Since that call, shares of Lamar Advertis-A have fallen 18.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.