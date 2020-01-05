Lam Research Set to Possibly Rebound After Yesterday's Selloff of 9.00%

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $229.69 to a high of $247.00. Yesterday, the shares fell 9.0%, which took the trading range below the 3-day low of $259.47 on volume of 3.4 million shares. Often times after large one-day declines, short-term traders may play for some degree of mean reversion.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Lam Research have traded between a low of $171.04 and a high of $344.32 and are now at $231.64, which is 35% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.1%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lam Research and will alert subscribers who have LRCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.