Lam Research Rises 1.93% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $311.00 to a high of $315.36. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.9%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $309.99 on volume of 537,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, Lam Research share prices have been bracketed by a low of $137.58 and a high of $315.36 and are now at $313.79, 128% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.4% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

