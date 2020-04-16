MySmarTrend
Lam Research Rises 1.69% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Written on Thu, 04/16/2020 - 12:46pm
By Amy Schwartz

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $263.29 to a high of $274.94. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $274.49 on volume of 971,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lam Research and will alert subscribers who have LRCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

Over the past year, Lam Research has traded in a range of $171.04 to $344.32 and is now at $271.86, 59% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.9%.

