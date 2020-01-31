Lam Research has the Best Relative Performance in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry (LRCX , UCTT , BRKS , AMAT , KLAC )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks first with a gain of 4.37%; Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT ) ranks second with a gain of 2.26%; and Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS ) ranks third with a gain of 0.81%.

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) follows with a gain of 0.79% and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.70%.

