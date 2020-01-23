Lam Research is Among the Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (LRCX , KLAC , AMAT , AMKR , PLAB )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks first with a gain of 0.86%; Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks second with a gain of 0.74%; and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks third with a gain of 0.73%.

Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) follows with a gain of 0.46% and Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.27%.

