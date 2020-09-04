Lakeland Bancorp Trading Lower on Heavy Volume, Inline With Overall Trend (LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp's stock is down -5.2% to $11.31 on heavy trading volume. Today's volume of 308,000 shares tops the average 30-day volume of 246,000 shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Lakeland Bancorp on February 3rd, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $16.27. Since that call, shares of Lakeland Bancorp have fallen 33.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.

Lakeland Bancorp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $17.63 and a 52-week low of $8.31 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $10.75 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.7% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.5%.