Ladder Capital Trading Lower Today on Above-Average Volume (LADR)

Ladder Capital shares are trading on heavy volume today, having fallen -32.9% to $8.16. Approximately 4.4 million shares have changed hands today vs. average 30-day volume of 4.0 million shares. Unusually high volume can signify a potential turning point or validate a breakout.

Over the past year, Ladder Capital has traded in a range of $2.65 to $18.97 and is now at $6.14, 132% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.06% lower and 5.87% lower over the past week, respectively.