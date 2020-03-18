Ladder Capital Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (LADR)

Shares of Ladder Capital are trading down 37.9% to $3.90 today on above average volume. About 1.6 million shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 907,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

In the past 52 weeks, Ladder Capital share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.02 and a high of $18.97 and are now at $6.28, 25% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.66% lower and 3.16% lower over the past week, respectively.