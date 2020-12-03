Ladder Capital Falling Today on Above-Average Volume (LADR)

Ladder Capital's stock is down 13.2% to $11.56 on heavy trading volume. About 752,000 shares have been traded today, as compared to the 30-day average volume of 703,000 shares. Spikes in volume can validate a breakout or signify a potential turning point.

Ladder Capital share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $18.97 and a 52-week low of $13.78 and are now trading -3% above that low price at $13.32 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.18% lower and 1.3% lower over the past week, respectively.