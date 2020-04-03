Laboratory Cp Rises 3.77% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $185.70 to a high of $190.35. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.8%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $189.02 on volume of 549,000 shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Laboratory Cp has traded in a range of $140.53 to $196.36 and is now at $187.97, 34% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.4%.

