Laboratory Cp Rises 3.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $152.01 to a high of $159.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $153.00 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Laboratory Cp have traded between a low of $98.02 and a high of $196.36 and are now at $153.72, which is 57% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 1.4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

