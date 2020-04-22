Laboratory Cp Rises 3.74% on Heavy Volume: Watch For Potential Pullback

Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $152.01 to a high of $159.46. Yesterday, the shares gained 3.7%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $153.00 on volume of 1.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Laboratory Cp has traded in a range of $98.02 to $196.36 and is now at $153.72, 57% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Laboratory Cp and will alert subscribers who have LH in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.