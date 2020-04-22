Laboratory Cp (LH) Breaks Through Resistance at $152.96

Shares of Laboratory Cp (NYSE:LH) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $149.28 today and have reached the first resistance level of $152.96. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $156.67 and $164.06.

There is potential upside of 31.6% for shares of Laboratory Cp based on a current price of $148.18 and an average consensus analyst price target of $194.94. The stock should find initial resistance at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $153.60 and further resistance at its 200-day MA of $166.05.

Laboratory Cp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $196.36 and a 52-week low of $98.02 and are now trading 51% above that low price at $148.18 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.4%.

