Laboratory Cp has the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share in the Health Care Services Industry (LH, ESRX, DGX, PINC, CHE)

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Laboratory Cp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $11.20. Express Scripts is next with a FCF per share of $8.76. Quest Diagnostic ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.74.

Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $6.46, and Chemed Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.

