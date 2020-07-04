MySmarTrend
  • Return to Headlines

Laboratory Cp is Among the Companies in the Health Care Services Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (LH, ESRX, DGX, PINC, CHE)

Written on Tue, 04/07/2020 - 2:30am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Health Care Services industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Laboratory Cp ranks highest with a FCF per share of $11.20. Following is Express Scripts with a FCF per share of $8.76. Quest Diagnostic ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.74.

Premier Inc-Cl A follows with a FCF per share of $6.46, and Chemed Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $6.12.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Chemed Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Chemed Corp in search of a potential trend change.

Keywords: highest free cash flow per share laboratory cp Express Scripts quest diagnostic premier inc-cl a chemed corp

Ticker(s): LH ESRX DGX PINC CHE

Contact David Diaz

Most popular headline

Site off-line | Pressflow

Site off-line

The site is currently not available due to technical problems. Please try again later. Thank you for your understanding.

If you are the maintainer of this site, please check your database settings in the settings.php file and ensure that your hosting provider's database server is running. For more help, see the handbook, or contact your hosting provider.