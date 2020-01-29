L Brands Inc Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 12.26%

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $23.00 to a high of $23.63. Yesterday, the shares gained 12.3%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $21.09 on volume of 14.2 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for L Brands Inc and will alert subscribers who have LB in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of L Brands Inc have traded between a low of $15.80 and a high of $29.02 and are now at $23.08, which is 46% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% lower and 1.02% higher over the past week, respectively.