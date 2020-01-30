L Brands Inc has the Best Relative Performance in the Apparel Retail Industry (LB , PLCE , FL , BURL , BOOT )

We looked at the Apparel Retail industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB ) ranks first with a gain of 12.84%; Children'S Place (:PLCE ) ranks second with a gain of 1.16%; and Foot Locker Inc (NYSE:FL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.13%.

Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL ) follows with a gain of 0.85% and Boot Barn Holdin (NYSE:BOOT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.82%.

