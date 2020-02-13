L Brands Inc is Among the Companies in the Apparel Retail Industry With the Highest Debt to Asset Ratio (LB, ASNA, BURL, BOOT, SMRT)

Below are the three companies in the Apparel Retail industry with the highest debt to asset ratios. The Debt/Asset ratio shows the proportion of a company's assets that are financed through debt. If the ratio is greater than one, most of the company's assets are financed through debt.

L Brands Inc ranks highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 71.10. Ascena Retail Gr is next with a a debt to asset ratio of 46.04. Burlington Store ranks third highest with a a debt to asset ratio of 40.07.

Boot Barn Holdin follows with a a debt to asset ratio of 35.97, and Stein Mart Inc rounds out the top five with a a debt to asset ratio of 34.74.

