Kvh Industries is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (KVHI, EMKR, DGII, VIAV, CAMP)

Written on Sun, 03/08/2020 - 5:26am
By David Diaz

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Kvh Industries ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 395.0%. Following is Emcore Corp with a EBITDA growth of 172.5%. Digi Intl Inc ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 134.0%.

Viavi Solutions follows with a EBITDA growth of 132.6%, and Calamp Corp rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 127.4%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Calamp Corp. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Calamp Corp in search of a potential trend change.

