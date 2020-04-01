Kvh Industries is Among the Companies in the Communications Equipment Industry With the Highest Debt to EBITDA Ratio (KVHI, VIAV, VSAT, COMM, CAMP)

Below are the three companies in the Communications Equipment industry with the highest debt to EBITDA ratios. This ratio indicates how many years of EBITDA would be necessary in order to pay back all the debt (assuming Debt and EBITDA are constant). Typically, this ratio is considered to be alarming when it is greater than 3.0 but this can vary and should be looked at within the context of the industry.

Kvh Industries ranks highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 11.5. Following is Viavi Solutions with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 8.6. Viasat Inc ranks third highest with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3.

Commscope Holdin follows with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.3, and Calamp Corp rounds out the top five with a a debt to EBITDA ratio of 5.0.

