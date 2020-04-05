Kroger Co Set to Possibly Pullback After Yesterday's Rally of 1.16%

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) traded in a range yesterday that spanned from a low of $32.08 to a high of $32.75. Yesterday, the shares gained 1.2%, which took the trading range above the 3-day high of $32.19 on volume of 3.3 million shares. Often times after large one-day gains, short term traders will seek to take profits and, as such, investors should be cautious.

Over the past year, Kroger Co has traded in a range of $20.70 to $36.84 and is now at $32.37, 56% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 1.0% while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.0%.

