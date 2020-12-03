Kroger Co (KR) Crosses Pivot Point Support at $28.67

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $29.21 today and has reached the first level of support at $28.67. Analysts will be watching for a cross of the next downside pivot targets of $27.84 and $26.47.

Over the past year, Kroger Co has traded in a range of $20.70 to $33.70 and is now at $29.51, 43% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.6% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.5%.

Based on a current price of $29.51, Kroger Co is currently 4.7% above its average consensus analyst price target of $28.11. The stock should find initial support at its 50-day moving average (MA) of $28.96 and further support at its 200-day MA of $25.66.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Kroger Co. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Kroger Co in search of a potential trend change.