Kroger Co (KR) Crosses Pivot Point Resistance at $33.99

Shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) have bullishly opened above the pivot of $33.67 today and have reached the first resistance level of $33.99. Investors may be interested in a cross of the next upside pivot targets of $34.25 and $34.83.

Kroger Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.84 and a 52-week low of $20.70 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $33.80 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) defies analysts with a current price ($33.80) 16.8% above its average consensus price target of $28.11. Kroger Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $31.60 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $27.58.

