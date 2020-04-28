Kroger Co (KR) Breaks Through Support at $33.19

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) has opened bearishly below the pivot of $33.12 today and has reached the first level of support at $33.19. Should the shares continue to fall, the support pivots of $33.05 and $32.98 will be of interest.

Over the past year, Kroger Co has traded in a range of $20.70 to $36.84 and is now at $33.13, 60% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.6% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) defies analysts with a current price ($33.13) 15.2% above its average consensus price target of $28.11. Kroger Co shares have support at the 50-day moving average (MA) of $30.95 and additional support at the 200-day MA of $27.03.

